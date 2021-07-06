Christiansburg man dies in Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Christiansburg man is dead after a crash in Giles County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on July 1 on Big Stoney Creek Road, just north of Norcross Road, around 1:30 p.m.

David Mitchell, 59, was driving a 2015 Ford F-250 north on Big Stoney Creek Rod when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to police. Authorities said that he is not wearing a seatbelt.

Mitchell’s front seat passenger, Akeem Metz, 37, of Dublin was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. Authorities said he was wearing a seatbelt.

The back seat passenger, Milton Boysaw, 52, of Dublin was hospitalized with serious injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to State Police.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.