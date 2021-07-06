Man driving ATV dies in Patrick County crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A man driving an ATV died in a fatal crash in Patrick County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on Monday around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Trents Store Lane when a 2013 Polaris ATV was going north and it had a mechanical failure. The ATV then ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and then overturned in the road, police said.

Gary Jones, 45, of Spencer died at the scene and was not wearing a helmet, according to authorities.

State Police said the crash remains under investigation.