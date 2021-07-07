Clear icon
Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on US-220 South in Franklin County

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on US-220 South in Franklin County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the crash happened near Wirtz Road.

As of 8:07 a.m., the southbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.

