27-year-old woman charged in pedestrian crash that killed 72-year-old man in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A woman has been charged in connection to a pedestrian crash that killed a 72-year-old man Thursday morning, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

At about 9:39 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Tate Springs Road for a report of an individual who had been hit by an SUV.

Authorities said the victim, who was later identified as Jacobo Rodrigues, 72, of Lynchburg, was pronounced dead at the Lynchburg General Hospital shortly after.

The driver of the SUV, 27-year-old Kirstin Alana Futty, of Lynchburg, was charged with reckless driving.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Hertzog with the Traffic & Safety Unit at 434-455-6047.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.