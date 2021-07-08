45-year-old woman dies after crash in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 45-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened on Tuesday at about 11:38 a.m. on Stillhouse Drive, a half-mile north of Tucker Lane.

Authorities report that 45-year-old Monica L. Staton, of Buena Vista, Virginia, was going north in a 1998 Jeep Cherokee when she ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

At the time, Staton was driving her Jeep as a U.S. Postal Service employee with mail on board.

State Police said Staton died at the scene, and added that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.