Authorities surrounding home in Park Avenue neighborhood of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police are surrounding a home with guns drawn on Pierce Street in the Park Avenue neighborhood of Lynchburg.

This started after midnight and is still an active scene. The Lynchburg Police Department is on scene along with the Lynchburg SWAT team.

Authorities have not provided any details about the incident, but officers have the street blocked off and the 10 News crew at the scene has been asked to back up for their safety. Crews can be seen going in and out of the house with cameras as of 5:15 a.m.

A neighbor told 10 News that she heard three gunshots and that she saw a man being taken on a stretcher.

Earlier in the morning, officers were talking with neighbors and walking around with flashlights searching the area. As time went on more officers showed up with shields and guns drawn at the home.

Authorities then made an announcement, saying “This is the Lynchburg Police Department, we have a search warrant. Come out with your hands up.”

A K9 unit and drones have also been brought in.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.