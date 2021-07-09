Partly Cloudy icon
86º

Local News

53-year-old Bedford man arrested for possessing, distributing child pornography

Thompson is currently being held without bond

Nicole Del Rosario
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
Crime
,
Bedford
Carl Thompson
Carl Thompson (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford man is behind bars after a task force arrested him on multiple counts of child pornography charges.

53-year-old Carl Thompson was arrested and charged with ten counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation and facilitation of child pornography, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Thompson is currently being held without bond.

His arrest was in part of an ongoing investigation by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force, which includes the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s and the Town of Vinton Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force at 434-534-9521.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: