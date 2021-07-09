53-year-old Bedford man arrested for possessing, distributing child pornography

BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford man is behind bars after a task force arrested him on multiple counts of child pornography charges.

53-year-old Carl Thompson was arrested and charged with ten counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation and facilitation of child pornography, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Thompson is currently being held without bond.

His arrest was in part of an ongoing investigation by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force, which includes the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s and the Town of Vinton Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force at 434-534-9521.