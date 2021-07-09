Botetourt County Fair makes a comeback to celebrate local agriculture

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The fair’s coming back to Botetourt County and it’s bringing live bands, poultry shows and local food.

On Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7, folks can gather at the Buchanan Town Park located on Lowe Street in Buchanan to celebrate local agriculture.

Friday evening, a live band and beer garden, hosted by the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce, will be at the park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the gates will open at 9 a.m. and the festivities will conclude at about 4 p.m.

Saturday’s activities include a 4-H and FFA youth livestock program, poultry shows, draft horse pull, homemaking contests, a variety of agricultural demonstrations like sheep shearing, cow milking and grain milling.

Local vendors will be present to sell food, products, concessions.

Admission to the fair is free.

