49-year-old man dies after Rockbridge County crash on I-81

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after crashing in Rockbridge County on Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said Mario J. Pires-Vieramenezes, 49, of Thurmont, Maryland, was going south in a 2021 Toyota Tundra on I-81 near the 204.7 mile marker when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a fence.

Pires-Vieramenezes died at the scene, according to State Police. He was wearing a seat belt.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities said they determined that a medical emergency was a contributing factor to the crash.

State Police said the crash remains under investigation.