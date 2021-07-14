Partly Cloudy icon
Infrastructure plan could have major impact in the Commonwealth

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Virginia
ROANOKE, Va – Virginia Senator Mark Warner says the President’s infrastructure plan could have a major impact on the Commonwealth.

While the proposed plan was less than some senate Democrats hoped for, Warner says the bi-partisan agreements will make major advances for years to come.

Some of the investments in the plan include electric cars, broadband and roads.

“Even in this legislation we make dramatic down payments once in a generation on changing out and making our electric grid, much smarter, less dependent on carbon-emitting,” Senator Mark Warner said.

Warner says the plan also includes incentives to improve rail systems and improve existing water and sewer structures.

Annie Schroeder joined the 10 News team as a reporter in June 2020 and is no stranger to Southwest Virginia.

