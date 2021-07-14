Virginia Tech health experts discuss vaccination requirements for fall semester

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The deadline for Virginia Tech students to upload their COVID-19 vaccine cards is quickly approaching.

Wednesday, Virginia Tech faculty and staff held a panel discussion about COVID-19 vaccine requirements for the fall semester.

Officials say more than 11,000 students have uploaded their vaccination cards. Health experts with the school said they’re feeling optimistic to meet their goal of getting 75% of students vaccinated before coming back to campus in the fall.

Right now, the COVID-19 vaccine is required for students but is only recommended for faculty and staff.

“The overall goal is to have the greatest percentage of our population, whether they’re faculty, staff or students vaccinated by the time we begin the semester in the fall,” said Virginia Tech’s Emergency Management Manager, Mike Mulhare.

Students have until Aug. 6 to upload their vaccination verification online. If students don’t, they will be enrolled in the school’s COVID-19 testing program. Students will also be removed from classes that they are enrolled in for the upcoming semester. For students living on campus, if verification is not uploaded by the deadline, they will not be allowed to move into their on-campus dorm.