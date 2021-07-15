Summer sun vs. your skin: Here’s how to stay on top of summer skin problems

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s hot, and when you step outside it’s not just sunburn you want to avoid.

Heat rashes, body acne and razor burns are all on the list of summer skin problems. It’s why people are calling their dermatology office this time of year. Roanoke’s River Ridge Dermatology is one of them.

Dr. Tessa Mullins said heat rashes, which can look like a red patch or a bump/blister, and body acne both come from heat exposure and more sweating, especially under your clothing.

It can be a little tricky to prevent, but she said wearing loose-fitted clothing made of cotton will help your skin breathe better.

Dr. Mullins also recommended cooling off quickly with a cold shower when you get out of the heat.

To prevent razor burns, she suggested using a new blade every time you shave, applying a moisturizer before you do so and most importantly, shaving in the direction your hair grows rather than against it.

While these aren’t the most dangerous skin issues to have, they can cause bigger problems later and lead to a frustrating experience. So, it’s important to be aware.

Ad

“As a dermatologist, sunburn is kind of the one thing that we always think about, but during the summertime, even the normal skin conditions like eczema can flare up. Psoriasis can flare up and just the normal things you don’t think about you might see on your skin, but you kind of diminish them. We see it a lot more often,” said Dr. Mullins.

Treatment can be simple.

If your heat rash starts to itch Dr. Mullins suggested you apply a thin layer of hydrocortisone cream as long as the rash is not on your face.

Body acne can be treated with an over-the-county acne wash to kill the bacteria that causes acne. But if over time that doesn’t help, you may want to contact a dermatologist.

“Anything that’s causing you a lot of pain, anything that’s tender, bleeding or has been there for a couple of weeks and you feel like it’s not getting better, it’s always a good idea to come in and let us take a look at it. Peace of mind is priceless,” Dr. Mullins said.

Ad

Even with a sunburn, if it begins to blister you may want to call a doctor.

For additional information on the risk of sun damage, skin cancer and other heat-related skin issues, click here.