Authorities searching for driver who seriously hurt Henry County investigator in May accident

Authorities are searching for the driver of this truck who they say seriously hurt a Henry County investigator in a May 2021 crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for the driver they said seriously hurt a Henry County investigator in an accident that happened in May.

The crash happened at 3:15 p.m. on May 23 on A.L. Philpott Highway, about 200 feet east of Sugar Tree Road in Axton, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator T.W. Farmer was in an unmarked 2015 Ford Taurus in the right lane when a vehicle authorities said appeared to be a Ford F-150 made a sudden lane change from the left lane to the right.

Authorities said Farmer swerved to avoid hitting the truck and ended up running off the right side of the road and colliding with several signs before hitting an embankment. The truck kept going, according to the sheriff’s office.

Virginia State Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation into the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 540-375-9500, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.