Barrel manufacture to reopen in Pulaski County, create 35 new jobs

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A Pulaski County manufacturing facility that closed in 2016 is returning and bringing new jobs to the area.

On Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Xaloy is moving from Ohio back to Virginia and will reopen in its former facility.

The company will invest 1.75 million in its 30-acre site, creating 35 new jobs. As the barrel manufacture returns to Pulaski County it plans to rehire a number of former employees who already know the machinery well.

“Our workforce is one of the key reasons Virginia is America’s Top State for Business and the return of Xaloy is proof positive that our pipeline of skilled talent is unmatched,” said Northam. “It was a priority to regain this important employer in Pulaski, and securing this important project demonstrates the value of collaboration in driving economic opportunity and building long-term corporate partnerships.”

The company was created in 1929 and was previously owned by Nordson; however, Altair Investments acquired it in February.

“One of Virginia’s greatest business assets is our exceptional workforce, and we are proud to support Xaloy’s return to Pulaski County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s investment will strengthen the Commonwealth’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing, and we are committed to facilitating Xaloy’s success here any way we can.”