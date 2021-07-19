21-year-old Bedford man arrested for abusing 4-year-old child, authorities say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man is behind bars after deputies found a 4-year-old child who had been physically harmed, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible child abuse incident.

Deputies responded to the scene to find a 4-year-old child with a burn and severe bruising to the body, authorities said.

According to authorities, the child was in 21-year-old Derius Moore’s care.

Moore, of Bedford, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse and neglect causing serious injury.

Authorities said he is currently being held at the Bedford Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

It’s unclear what Moore’s relationship with the child is.

Additional charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.