25-year-old dies, 28-year-old passenger hospitalized after Alleghany County crash

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A 25-year-old is dead after a crash in Alleghany County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said that the accident happened around 11:20 p.m. on Route 159, less than a mile south of Route 659.

A 2014 Chevy Equinox was going south on Route 159 when it ran off the right side of the road as it was coming through a curve before it overturned into a creekbed, according to State Police.

Officers said John Payne, 25, of Roanoke was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. According to State Police, he died at the scene.

A 28-year-old male passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to State Police. Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.