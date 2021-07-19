COVID-19 pandemic partially to blame for high car taxes for Pittsylvania County residents

PITTSYLANIVA COUNTY, Va. – Pittsylvania County residents may have seen a spike in their personal property taxes this year.

The coronavirus pandemic playing a role in that.

Car tax bills increased after the state’s tax relief declined by 3% this year.

But less state aid combined with the car shortage from the pandemic led to even more pressure on people’s pockets.

The car shortage led to a spike in used car values that Pittsylvania County Public Relations Manager Caleb Ayers said: “most people did not expect.”

“This is outside of our control,” he said. “This isn’t something that the county stepped in and said we want to increase taxes, we want to do this. It was very much just two external factors happening to combine together to increase some people’s tax bills this year.”

However, if the economy picks up and used car values decrease, there should not be another uptick next year.