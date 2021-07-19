Pittsylvania County will weigh in on new taxes as a rise in tourism approaches

Pittsylvania County leaders hope to cash in on tourism with new tax

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Come this Fall, tens of thousands of people will head to Southside to enjoy headliner music festivals.

But with hotels already booked, there are two new Pittsylvania County taxes that could be very impactful this Fall.

If you are trying to book a hotel or Airbnb from September 9th to the 12th near Danville, you may be out of luck.

“I wouldn’t know the exact number for the overbooking but I can tell you all hotels are completely sold out in this entire geographical area,” Hampton Inn Danville Area Manager Patrick Dewberry said.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to arrive in the Fall to enjoy the Blue Ridge Rock Festival.

Finalizing safety and parking plans, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will vote on permit approval for the festival Tuesday night.

However, the board already approved two music festivals that will attract thousands of people

The expected influx of tourists is already putting pressure on the hotels. But Dewberry said it’s good pressure.

Ad

“We are excited to see not only the rooms full but we need somewhere else to send some of the people to,” he said. “So we’ve been talking to people in local areas of Lynchburg and as far as Durham, North Carolina hoping we can assist them with additional rooms.”

Therefore, the county is looking to make a profit by adding a transient occupancy tax.

All tourists would pay a 4% tax when they book a room but rental owners would pay less in property taxes.

“The entire goal is to make sure we are placing a disproportionate burden on our local residents,” Pittsylvania County Public Relations Manager Caleb Ayers said.

A meal tax increase of 2% is also on the table which may put a slight strain on citizens’ wallets.

Ayers said this increase could lead to a $400,000 gain a year.

The county board of supervisors will vote on the tax proposals Tuesday night.