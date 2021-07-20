Authorities searching for missing 76-year-old Bedford County man

Lynn McGhee is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing senior citizen last seen on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the Bedford County Emergency Communications Center received a call from Adult Services that Lynn McGhee, 76, was missing.

McGhee is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

[Sign up for our email newsletters to have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox]

He was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Monday outside of his residence in the 1200 block of Lost Trail Road in Montvale, wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities say he has long hair, a gray beard, and a mustache.

Anyone with any information about where he may be is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or call 911.