Partly Cloudy icon
86º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Crews save dog from Blackwater Creek in Lynchburg

The dog was transported to a vet for medical treatment

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Lynchburg
Crews save dog from Blackwater Creek.
Crews save dog from Blackwater Creek. (Virginia Division 3 Technical Rescue Team)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Crews came to the rescue to save a dog from the Blackwater Creek in Lynchburg on Tuesday.

The rescue came after two people noticed that the dog was in trouble as they were walking in the area.

Not all our stories are doom and gloom, here's a feel good Tuesday story for you... Older pup dog was located in the...

Posted by Virginia Division 3 Technical Rescue Team on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Acting quickly, two rescuers and two Animal Control officers jumped to action and paddled across the river to save the scared pup.

Thanks to their fast thinking, the dog is now safe and sound and has been since then transported to a vet for treatment.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email