Crews save dog from Blackwater Creek in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Crews came to the rescue to save a dog from the Blackwater Creek in Lynchburg on Tuesday.

The rescue came after two people noticed that the dog was in trouble as they were walking in the area.

Not all our stories are doom and gloom, here's a feel good Tuesday story for you... Older pup dog was located in the... Posted by Virginia Division 3 Technical Rescue Team on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Acting quickly, two rescuers and two Animal Control officers jumped to action and paddled across the river to save the scared pup.

Thanks to their fast thinking, the dog is now safe and sound and has been since then transported to a vet for treatment.