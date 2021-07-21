Lynchburg police offering $10K reward for information about a 2011 homicide

LYNCHBURG, Va, – The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the community’s help to solve an August 2011 homicide, and they’re offering a hefty reward in return.

Police announced Wednesday that they are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of 41-year-old Jeffrey Rhoden, of Lynchburg, on the night of August 1, 2011.

At about 10:04 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Maple and Poplar Streets for reports of a malicious wounding. When police arrived at the scene, they said they found Rhoden with a gunshot wound to his back.

According to authorities, Rhoden was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries that same night.

The police department reopened this investigation and ask anyone who has knowledge about this incident to call Det. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.