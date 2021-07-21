Man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Tuesday night.

At about 8 p.m., Roanoke Police responded to the 3500 block of Dona Drive NW for reports of a person with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man outside of a home with what they said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said no suspects were located at the scene and no arrests in connection to the shooting have been made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police at 540-344-8500.