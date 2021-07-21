Woman hospitalized after second Tuesday night shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is in the hospital after authorities said she was shot in Northwest Roanoke on Tuesday night.

At around 10 p.m., officers said they responded to the 600 block of 11th Street NW for a report of a woman who was shot.

When authorities arrived, police said they found a woman outside of a business who was shot with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, she was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

According to Roanoke Police, details on what led up to the shooting are limited at this time.

No suspects have been located and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

This comes after a second shooting happened in Northwest Roanoke around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Roanoke Police at 540-344-8500.