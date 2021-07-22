4 adults, 2 teenagers in custody after series of robberies from vehicles in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Six people are in custody after a series of thefts from cars early Thursday morning in Lynchburg.

At 4:47 a.m., the Lynchburg police received a report of people breaking into vehicles in the area of Peakland Place and Linden Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they patrolled the area and found four adults and two teenagers who were taken into custody in connection with the incident, according to police.

Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Additionally, anyone who may also be a victim of a larceny from a vehicle on Wednesday night, or who may have information about these incidents, is asked to contact Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.