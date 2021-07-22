Several localities reporting disruption in 911 service

Several localities across our area are reporting a disruption in 911 service.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Campbell County, Wythe County and Rockbridge County have reported disruptions.

If you are having an emergency in Campbell County, call:

434-215-9985

434-219-9240

You can also text 911 with your location and type of emergency

If you are having an emergency in Wythe County:

Text 911 with your location and emergency

If you are having an emergency in Rockbridge County/Lexington/Buena Vista, call:

540-572-4200

If you are having an emergency in Galax, call: