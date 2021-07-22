Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Several localities reporting disruption in 911 service

Disruption seems to span several states, according to Rockbridge County officials

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Several localities across our area are reporting a disruption in 911 service.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Campbell County, Wythe County and Rockbridge County have reported disruptions.

If you are having an emergency in Campbell County, call:

  • 434-215-9985
  • 434-219-9240
  • You can also text 911 with your location and type of emergency

If you are having an emergency in Wythe County:

  • Text 911 with your location and emergency

If you are having an emergency in Rockbridge County/Lexington/Buena Vista, call:

  • 540-572-4200

If you are having an emergency in Galax, call:

  • 276-920-4391
  • Or text 911

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

