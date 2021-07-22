Previously burned Botetourt County home catches fire again

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A house that was previously set on fire in Botetourt County caught fire again Thursday morning, according to county fire-ems officials.

Authorities said the incident happened on Willow Wood Drive in Blue Ridge around 4:30 a.m.

The same home was set on fire as part of a domestic dispute back in June, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Crews on the scene said that James Wade, 24, was charged with arson in connection to the June fire and is believed to be still in custody.

Crews on the scene said that lack of hydrants and a large amount of trash and debris made fighting the fire challenging.

Authorities said no one was hurt