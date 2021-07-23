Local 19-year-old musician dies in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal Bedford County crash as a local musician.

The crash happened on July 19 just after midnight on Route 24, less than a mile west of Orrix Creek Road/Route 713, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police said a 2003 Honda Element was going east on Route 24 when it went into a curve, crossed the center line and hit a 2004 Chevy Suburban heading in the opposite direction head-on.

The driver of the Honda, Jacob Doss, 19, of Hurt, died at the scene, according to police. Authorities said he was not wearing his seatbelt. Doss was a local musician.

Authorities said the driver of the Chevy Suburban, John Coleman, 53, of Huddleston, was hospitalized for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to State Police.