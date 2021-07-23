Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Local 19-year-old musician dies in Bedford County crash

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal Bedford County crash as a local musician.

The crash happened on July 19 just after midnight on Route 24, less than a mile west of Orrix Creek Road/Route 713, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police said a 2003 Honda Element was going east on Route 24 when it went into a curve, crossed the center line and hit a 2004 Chevy Suburban heading in the opposite direction head-on.

The driver of the Honda, Jacob Doss, 19, of Hurt, died at the scene, according to police. Authorities said he was not wearing his seatbelt. Doss was a local musician.

Authorities said the driver of the Chevy Suburban, John Coleman, 53, of Huddleston, was hospitalized for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to State Police.

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

