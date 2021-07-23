Love birds: Mated geese refuse to be separated when one undergoes surgery

BARNSTABLE, Mass. – A love story as told by geese.

Meet Arnold and Amela, a mated pair of geese that have gone viral after one got hurt and refused to be parted from the other.

She couldn’t part from him while he recovered from foot surgery at the Cape Wildlife Center in Massachusetts.

Arnold is almost healed now, and once he finishes his medication, he will be allowed back outside.

The center was also able to set up a temporary pen so Arnold and Amela could share a meal.

Arnold and Amelia have been together for years and live at a pond near the center.