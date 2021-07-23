Partly Cloudy icon
87º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Love birds: Mated geese refuse to be separated when one undergoes surgery

These two show that geese can feel true love too

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Animals, Massachusetts
Geese mates refuse to be separated
Geese mates refuse to be separated

BARNSTABLE, Mass. – A love story as told by geese.

Meet Arnold and Amela, a mated pair of geese that have gone viral after one got hurt and refused to be parted from the other.

She couldn’t part from him while he recovered from foot surgery at the Cape Wildlife Center in Massachusetts.

Arnold is almost healed now, and once he finishes his medication, he will be allowed back outside.

The center was also able to set up a temporary pen so Arnold and Amela could share a meal.

Arnold and Amelia have been together for years and live at a pond near the center.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

email