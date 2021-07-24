‘It’s about helping people feel good’: Hundreds volunteer for National Roanoke Beautification Day

Hundreds of volunteers help out during National Roanoke Beautification Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people were not scared to get a little dirty Saturday for National Roanoke Beautification Day.

Sliding on some gardening gloves and grabbing shovels, volunteers helped fix the landscape of five homes near Eureka Park.

The VASH organization selected the heart of Roanoke because of its longevity in the community.

Officials said it’s a moment to gather and restore the value of neighborhoods that may be overlooked.

“It’s not just about feeling good for the moment,” Roanoke City Council Member Joe Cobb said. “It’s about helping people feel good for their life and to bring forth a beauty that’s within all of us to make a difference within our community.”

More than 20 people were also honored with an award recognizing them as community leaders.