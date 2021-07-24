Man arrested, charged after assaulting an officer and K9 in downtown Roanoke Friday night

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in custody and faces several charges after he assaulted an officer and a K9 in downtown Roanoke, according to the Roanoke City Police Department.

Authorities say the incident happened Friday night when a Roanoke Police K9 officer was patrolling the downtown area and spotted a man who he believed was connected to several property crimes that have happened recently in the area.

When the officer tried to arrest the man after confirming that he was the suspect in the crimes, the suspect tried to run from him, according to authorities.

After a brief foot pursuit, the officer sent his K9 partner, who chased after the man. Authorities report that the man then proceeded to assault both the officer and K9 with a cutting instrument and several other weapons.

After a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody.

The K9 officer was treated for minor injuries and the K9 was taken to the emergency vet for treatment and is expected to fully recover. The K9 was wearing his protective vest during the incident and did not suffer serious injuries.

Authorities report that the suspect was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained during his apprehension.

Officers said that in addition to the several charges the man is facing in connection to property crimes, he will also be charged for assaulting law enforcement officers.

Authorities said they will disclose his identity when he is discharged from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The individual also has outstanding charges from another jurisdiction that will be served upon his release from the hospital.