Lynchburg police investigating overnight double shooting

The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking information after two men were shot Saturday night.

LYNCHBURG, Va – The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking information after two men were shot Saturday night.

Investigators say they responded to a shots fired just before midnight on the 1700 block of Grace Street.

When officers arrived, they found two men with non-life threatening gun shot wounds. One was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

The victims described a male wearing a surgical mask and grey hoodie and one victim observed a white vehicle leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

A home and several nearby cars had also been hit by gunfire.

Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact Det. Sparnroft at (434) 455-6162 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.