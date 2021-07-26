Partly Cloudy icon
90º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Crash causes delays on Roanoke’s Orange Ave.

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Traffic
Accident causing delays in Roanoke
Accident causing delays in Roanoke (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A crash is causing some delays on Orange Avenue in Roanoke.

The accident happened at the intersection of Orange Avenue NW and Gainsboro Road NW.

As of 11 a.m., one lane is closed. Officers are on the scene directing traffic.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

email