LYNCHBURG, Va. – For a second night in a row Lynchburg police are investigating a possible shooting in the 1700 block of Grace Street.

Police were called to the area around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

It was on this same street and in the same block where two people were injured in a shooting Saturday night, police say.

“We have cleared from the scene and did not find anything or anyone that was struck,” said Community Relations Coordinator Carrie Dungan. “We ask anyone with information to call the LPD.”