Roanoke’s LOVE SE Fest aims to bring community together

LOVE SE Fest kicks off to bring neighbors together

A neighborhood festival in Roanoke aims to show pride and bring the community together.

To kick off the week of Love SE Fest, children draw positive messages on the sidewalks in southeast Roanoke.

Serving lemonade Sunday afternoon, a family who has lived in the neighborhood for eight years hosts a yard sale to foster interaction with neighbors.

Beth Deel said her family plans to participate in a communal clean-up and help mow lawns later in the week.

“You know for our family community is important because it’s where we live and where we work and where we play,” Deel said. “The more people you know I think the better off we all are.”

Throughout the week there will be food donation collections, free sweet treats and even a glow in the dark party next Saturday at Belmont Park.

You can see the calendar of events on LOVE SE Fest Facebook page.