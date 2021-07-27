Roanoke Valley SPCA offers new rehoming program for relinquished pets

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is starting a new initiative to prevent animals from having to spend time in shelters. They’re calling it “Home to Home Rehoming Service.”

It will allow people who are looking to rehome their pets for whatever reason to keep their pets until another loving family comes along to take the animal.

The hope is this will prevent animals from being relinquished directly to the shelter and will allow more room in the SPCA for other animals who are in need.

“So what we are really hoping is that this rehoming service will at least get the ball rolling with trying to find an animal who needs a home without having to come into the shelter,” said RVSPCA’s director of communications, Julie Rickmond.

This also gives people more options when it comes to looking for a new companion.

Visit their website for more info on the new program.