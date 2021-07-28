COVID-19 cases in Roanoke region on the rise among unvaccinated

ROANOKE. Va – More than 60 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Roanoke Valley in the last day.

“We are seeing significant increases in COVID-19 activity. And we need everybody to do their part,” said Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Dr. Cnythia Morrow.

Morrow said the steep rise in new cases counts is something health officials across the state are keeping an eye on.

“It’s not going to go away until people do what they need to do to protect themselves,” explained Morrow.

Right now 97% of the COVID-19 patients in the hospital are currently not vaccinated and health leaders worry that if people continue to choose not to get a shot, those numbers could rise in the next several weeks.

Morrow said there are clusters of cases in congregate settings and that most of the localities in the Roanoke region currently have a high rate of transmission.

“We have small outbreaks in camps, associated with churches the age range right now about 11% of our cases aren’t people under the age of 24,” Morrow said.

And as the summer continues on, health leaders expect cases to continue to rise as people choose not to get the vaccine.

They hope to send out a message to those who are still considering the vaccine.