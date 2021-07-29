54-year-old man arrested in Bedford after authorities find several stolen tractors on his property

Roger Wayne Gray II was arrested after police found several stolen tractors on his property.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 54-year-old man after discovering several stolen tractors on his residence.

Authorities report that this comes after they were called to 2365 Difficult Creek Road Bedford, Virginia 24523 for a wanted subject on Franklin County charges.

After they found the wanted person, investigators conducted a search warrant on the property and discovered several stolen tractors.

Homeowner Roger Wayne Gray II, 54, was subsequently arrested on the following three charges, according to authorities:

Two counts of ‘Possession of Stolen Property’

One count of ‘Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon’

One count of ‘Possession of a Controlled substance’

Deputies said Gray is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, Bedford Adult Detention Center.