How to stay safe and healthy during this week’s heat wave

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday brought another day of temperatures above 90 degrees for the majority of Southwest Virginia.

With it being so hot outside, health experts are warning of ways to stay safe in the heat.

One such way is to make sure you are keeping your children out of hot cars.

Whether that’s making sure to not leave them behind when running into the grocery store to quickly grab something or ensuring that the car is locked when they are playing outside so they don’t climb inside it.

Another thing to make sure you’re doing is take breaks from being in the sun and make sure to drink lots of water.

“You definitely want to wear light clothing, put your sunscreen on to protect yourself. And drink lots of fluids. You don’t need to be guzzling but frequent sipping is a good idea,” said Carilion’s pediatric trauma program manager Tanya Trevilian.

She said if your urine is dark yellow in color, that is a sign you are dehydrated and need to drink more water. Or if you start to feel overheated and exhausted, take a break from the heat or seek medical attention.