Local Sheriff’s Office shows parents how regular-looking objects could be hiding drugs

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Parents may want to take a look in their children’s bedrooms after authorities demonstrated how easily kids hide dangerous items in plain sight.

Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Norris showed objects that seem like everyday items; however, they’re putting children at risk.

“That’s what we are trying to do today, is to let parents come in and look at things that we’ve actually taken on cases that could be an indicator that your child is at risk,” explained Norris.

The training, called “Hidden in Plain Sight,” was part of the Rockbridge Area Prevention Coalition’s forum on Thursday. It’s a day to educate both parents and educators.

“We are giving them tools, tips, education on local trends and ways they can communicate with teens in their lives on how to prevent substance abuse,” said facilitator Leyna Hansley.

One of the items Norris highlighted was a watch that can actually be a vape.

“There’s so many types of vaping devices, vaping liquids, drug devices,” he said.

Experts said the best way to protect your child is to be proactive and maybe even a little bit nosy.

“Don’t try to be your child’s friend. they don’t need a friend, they need a parent to help get them through these dangerous situations,” said Norris.