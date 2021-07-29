Power restored to Claytor Lake residents following 48-hour outage during heat wave

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – People in Pulaski County are recovering from the aftermath of Monday night’s storms which left many American Electric Power customers with no electricity.

About 1,000 customers were without power from Monday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, according to Appalachian Power.

For customers like longtime Pulaski County residents, Robert and Christine Fischer, they went without air conditioning and well water for 48 hours.

“We were told the power was coming back on at 9 p.m. then it changed to 3:30 a.m. Then today, it changed to 12:30 p.m. today and we just turned it on and it’s not on yet,” said Christine.

For the Fischers, it’s not just about the lack of power, but also Christine’s oxygen.

“The older I get and the more dependent I get on oxygen and stuff the more stressful it gets when it goes out. That’s probably the main thing that stresses me,” she said.

Appalachian Power spokesperson George Porter said crews have to clear debris from the storm to get to the down lines.

“We understand extreme situations for our customers and we appreciate everyone’s patience. Our guys are out there trying to work as quickly as they can,” said Porter.

AEP says the best way to prepare for a storm which may cause power outages is to have electronics charged, accessible drinking water and a back up for necessary medical equipment.