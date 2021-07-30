One hospitalized after US-460 crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

One person has been hospitalized after a crash on US-460 in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said that a car was in the left lane when it was rear-ended by a second car. The second car then swerved into the median and overturned, according to State Police.

Officials said the passenger in the car that was hit was then taken to a local hospital. There’s no word on their condition.

The driver of the second car was charged with reckless driving, according to State Police.

This crash has now been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash on US-460 East in Campbell County has backed traffic up for about one mile, according to VDOT.

Authorities said that as of 6:30 a.m. all eastbound lanes are closed.

The accident reportedly happened near the Lynchburg Highway Ramp.