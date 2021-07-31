Families gain new best friends at Roanoke Mega Pet Adoption Event

ROANOKE, Va. – Several families found their new best friend at Roanoke Valley’s Mega Pet Adoption Event Saturday.

More than a hundred animals wagged their nails and wiggled their noses at the Berglund Center.

Kittens, dogs and bunnies from Southwest agencies eagerly waited to gain a new home.

Angels of Assisi Executive Director Lisa O’Neill said shelters tend to be overrun with pets by this time in the summer.

“A lot of us help rescue these animals,” she said. “We did a rescue a couple of months back with dogs from a hoarding case in Tennesse. They are rehabilitated to the point that they can get adopted. So many of them have gone home already. So, it means a lot.”

A pet food pantry on wheels also provided dozens of bags of food for families.