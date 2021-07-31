Simone Biles withdraws from uneven bars, vault events at Tokyo Olympics

USA Gymnastics announced that Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual finals for vault and uneven bars from the Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement posted to Twitter Friday night, USA Gymnastics said this decision was made after further consultation with medical staff.

After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam. pic.twitter.com/kWqgZJK4LJ — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 31, 2021

Biles will be replaced by MyKayla Skinner who officials said had the fourth-highest score in vault during qualifications. She will compete alongside Jade Carey who finished with the second-highest score.

“We will remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances,” USA Gymnastics said in its official statement.

Per NBC Olympics, it’s currently unclear if Biles will compete in the other two individual events she’s eligible for.

However, USA Gymnastics officials stated that Biles will be closely evaluated on a daily basis to determine if she will compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.

Earlier this week, the gold medalist pulled out of the all-around.