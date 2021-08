A 36-year-old Roanoke man died Monday after an accidental drowning in North Carolina, according to officials.

The town of Emerald Isle announced that Joshua Paul Bishop died at 3 p.m. while being treated at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.

He was taken there after first responders pulled him from the ocean shortly before 2 p.m.

Fire department personnel and two Ocean Rescue Lifeguards responded to the 911 call.