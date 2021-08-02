Southern Inn invites local nonprofits to make cocktails for a cause

LEXINGTON, Va. – Southern Inn, a Lexington-based restaurant, is inviting local nonprofits to make cocktails for a good cause.

Every Thursday this summer a different nonprofit sends a representative to the restaurant to bartend. At the end of the night they leave with half of the tips to benefit their organization.

The owner says he came up with this creative fundraiser with two things in mind: giving the community something to look forward to and to give back.

“We wanted to do something to get people coming back to the Southern Inn, of course. We also recognized there hadn’t been any local fundraising events and stuff like that going on and that the local nonprofits needed something to get out also,” said owner George Huger.

The Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce, Boxerwood Nature Center and Dabney S. Lancaster Community College have participated so far. The Rockbridge Habitat for Humanity guest bartends this week.

“Some organizations create a signature drink to serve at the event. This is a picture of the Boxerwood Drink – The Pollinator – Gin, Honey, Lemon, Seltzer, Bitters, Rosemary and a Nasturtium Flower,” illustrated office manager Amanda Miller via email Monday.

The initiative runs through early September.