BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two adults are without a home after a fire in Botetourt County Thursday evening.

The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS responded to a residential fire on Breckinridge Mill Road before 5:30 p.m.

Officials said the house is a total loss and two adults will be displaced.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said they believe it was accidental.