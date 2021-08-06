Man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Friday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

At about 12:45 p.m., officers were notified of a person who had been shot in the 1200 block of Moorman Avenue NW.

Police arrived to find a man in that area with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities determined that the incident happened at the intersection of 12th Street and Moorman Avenue NW.

According to authorities, details about what led up to this incident are limited due to the victim’s “lack of cooperation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.