National bus tour advocating for paid medical, family leave makes stop in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A national bus tour bringing awareness to paid family and medical leave made a stop in Roanoke on Friday

The campaign called “Paid Leave for All” is calling on Congress to pass paid family and medical leave for all working people.

Local leaders and advocates came to speak at the event sharing why they believe lawmakers should pass a national paid leave policy.

Local advocate and single mother of three, Emily berry spoke about her experience having to choose between her family and her job.

“Parents should not have to choose between a paycheck and their child’s well-being or their spouse or their parents,” said Berry.

The bus campaign continues its cross-country journey heading to Colorado next week.