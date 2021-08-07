Thousands pack downtown Blacksburg’s streets to take part in Steppin’ Out Festival

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Tens of thousands of people roamed the streets of downtown Blacksburg for the Steppin’ Out Festival’s final day on Saturday.

But the festival’s 40th anniversary carried more meaning for the community this year.

Hand-crafted goods, art and food can be found underneath the sea of more than 200 vendor tents. After last year’s festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Christiansburg resident Linn Henderson said it’s a thrill to return.

“I just enjoy being outdoors,” she said. “Seeing the vendors, the smell of all the different foods…amazing.”

To honor the past 40 years of the summer festival, the Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation put up a display featuring nearly every Steppin’ Out T-shirt made since the event began in 1981.

Executive Director Rhonda Morgan said the unique exhibit allows people to have a moment of nostalgia.

“Oh, it’s so much fun because they always go, ‘I’ve got this one, I’ve got that one.’ And just to see the different styles,” Morgan said.

But nothing will beat the festival’s music, Dug Henderson, from Christiansburg, said.

“The Panjamers, you hear they are playing somewhere you have to go listen to them because it’s just wonderful,” Henderson said.

With three stages available, bands can play at one end and dancers can attract a crowd on the other side.

Two Virginia Tech students from India recently moved to the area and say they are in awe of the community coming together.

“This is actually my second day here so I’m enjoying this,” Pratijay Guha said. “I mean, I have never seen, I have seen something like this, but it’s a different vibe altogether over here.”

The festival will wrap up Saturday at 11 p.m.