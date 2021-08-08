Proceeds for Poverty raises $26,000 to help people across the globe

ROANOKE, Va. – A local charity raised its second-highest amount of proceeds ever to help people around the globe.

This weekend, Proceeds for Poverty raised more than $26,000 during a two-day sale. The funds will help support sex trafficking survivors, build clean water wells for children in India and help refugees in Jordan.

Global Partners in Peace Event Coordinator Charlene Smith said the team is overwhelmed with the turnout, especially since they hosted an online sale last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we come together, we can all impact the world,” she said. “We can all make a difference in everyone’s lives. People are ready to do that. People are ready to get to know their neighbors, dee the needs around and make a difference.”

The charity is collecting donations all year-long to host their next big sale.